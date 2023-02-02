Several Chanhassen and Chaska high school students were recognized at the Eastern Carver County School Board meeting on Jan. 23 for their achievements in the arts throughout the academic year.
The students and their accomplishments were presented by Sarah Gilbertson, Chanhassen High School’s choir director, and Jon Summer, assistant principal and fine arts and activities director.
Junior Frankie Quist was recognized for being selected for the National American Choral Director Association Choir and will be performing in Cincinnati in February, a feat Gilberston noted as “a huge deal.”
Quist also made Minnesota All-State Choir along with fellow Chanhassen students senior Joci Follmuth, junior Noah Kovic and Chaska High School junior Will Summer. The students got together in August 2022 at St. John’s University and will be performing again this February at the Minnesota Music Educators Association Convention.
Senior Natalie Roth and junior Sabrina Olson from Chaska were selected for the All-State Band; sophomore Lilyana Nissen and freshman Zane Bacon from Chanhassen were chosen to perform with the Minnesota Band Directors Association State Honor Jazz Band; and junior Jonah Wills, also from Chanhassen, was selected for All-State Orchestra.
Nissen was also one of five students from Chanhassen selected for the ACDA Honor Choir for ninth- and tenth-graders, along with sophomores Ava Joos, Brayden Dorfe, Alex Weiner and freshman Libby Hegarty.
Theater honors
Jen Farrell, an English teacher and director at Chaska High School, recognized students for the honors earned from the Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight program.
Chanhassen High School seniors Malin Denton as Donna Sheridan and Megan Quinn as Tanya from the fall production of “Mamma Mia!” were both honored for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role.
Junior August Anderson and senior Ella Stewart were honored for Outstanding in Technical Leadership for their roles as stage manager and props designer, respectively. The student orchestra also received an outstanding rating.
From Chaska High School’s fall production of “Guys and Dolls,” senior Katie Jiran was recognized for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role as Miss Adelaide. From costumes, senior Max Bryan, junior Olivia Lenius and sophomore Srinidhi Suresh were honored as individuals, as well as the costume crew as a whole.
Senior Ivy Cory was recognized for Outstanding Technical Leadership as a props designer, and the technical team received an outstanding rating as a whole.
Academic honors
Chanhassen seniors Rebecca Meyer and Ryan Drahozal, and Chaska seniors Timothy Hagen, Kiana Tardia, and Caleb Songer, were recognized for being National Merit Commended.
“Approximately 1.5 million junior students are eligible to take this test,” Summer said. “Of the juniors that take the PSAT during the fall of their junior year, about 3-4% of them are named commended scholars, and at Chanhassen High School we had two of those individuals.”
Two Chaska High School seniors, Anna Holk and Natalie Roth, are National Merit Semi-finalists.
“About 1% of those individuals are named National Merit Semi-finalists, and most of those students generally become finalists, but that’s not announced until later on in the spring,” Summer said.