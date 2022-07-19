Audrey Samurkis loaded up a box of fresh produce and groceries, much to the delight of two little ones at her side as the trio headed to their car.
“For me, this is a life-saver,” Samurkis said while packing the groceries and children in her vehicle parked near the downtown Carver Public Utilities Building, where she was given the food items.
“The economy is tanking but my kids don’t know that; their stomachs don’t know that,” she said.
The Summer Meals for Kids program, a free pop-up food market, offers food supplies to any and all who show up--no questions asked.
There is no registration and no personal information required and it’s open to all students and families, primarily within the Eastern Carver County Schools district. The program runs through Sept. 1.
“We want to be providing food and support for families who are in need of that; understanding that it’s a difficult time for people,” said Terrell Webb, an intercultural specialist with Eastern Carver County Schools, who was assisting at the Carver food distribution on July 7.
“People have been having some food insecurity and times have been tough for a while, since the pandemic, so we wanted to make sure we were doing something to help,” he added. “We also try to be sensitive to the different ethnic populations that we have, providing food that appeals to them; that they are comfortable with and used to cooking with.”
Officials at the site said the number of people taking advantage of the food distribution in Carver doubled over the first two weeks.
“It all really helps make ends meet when the recession is coming,” said Chrissy Ybarra of Carver, who participated in the event. “It’ll help so we can put money toward other bills.”
“Everything is so expensive nowadays and this really helps,” said Ashley Sether of Victoria, who came to the Carver site with Ybarra. “It helps you get by, especially when you’re a single mom.”
The program is sponsored by a Better Society, Bountiful Baskets Food Shelf, Carver County Public Health, Eastern Carver County School District, His House Foundation, Mi C.A.S.A., and the Humility Alliance.