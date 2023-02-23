The Minnesota Association of School Administrators has named Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams, superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools, as the recipient of the 2023 Kay E. Jacobs Memorial Award.
The award recognizes excellent leadership and involvement in MASA and other educational organizations by a woman administrator, according to a press release from the organization.
“Lisa exemplifies a servant leader. She holds the highest ideals and standards for educational leaders, promotes academic excellence, cooperation, cultural awareness, and respect for diversity,” said Dr. Theresa Battle, superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District. “Lisa wants students to thrive socially, emotionally and educationally and not only do well in school, but in life. She works compassionately and collaboratively with diverse stakeholders on critical issues and creates transparency and engagement to find solutions and resolve issues.”
During her time at Eastern Carver County Schools, which started July 1, 2020, Sayles-Adams has led the district through a global pandemic and an operating referendum campaign with the highest passage rate in the state at 69% and launched a comprehensive strategic plan.
Sayles-Adams is a member of MASA and has been a part of the MASA BIPOC Affinity Group and the MASA Nominating Committee. She is a graduate of the Minnesota Aspiring Superintendent’s Academy.
She will be honored at the statewide recognition ceremony during the MASA/MASE Spring Conference on March 9-10.