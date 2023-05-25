The second to last Eastern Carver County School District Board meeting of the year had a packed agenda, but time was made at the beginning of the May 22 meeting to recognize students, seniors, district retirees and the District’s Teacher of the Year Award winner.
Kelly Lutgen, a social studies teacher at Chanhassen High School, was recognized as the 2023 recipient of the Teacher of the Year Award.
“She might be the most student-centered teacher that I know and is gifted at resting unique opportunities where learners bloom and grow,” read District 112 Foundation Chair-Elect Arlene Borner from a comment card. “She creates open ended learning experiences that are perfect for learners in her ninth grade world history and criminology classes.”
STUDENT RECOGNITION
Prior to the 2023 Teacher of the Year recognition, Jonathan Summer, Activities Director Chaska High School & Chanhassen High School, kicked off the student recognition portion of the meeting by acknowledging DECA students.
DECA International Qualifiers from Chanhassen High School include Billy McNeely, Hudson Stier, Aidan Fontaine and Nicholas Paul. Representing Chaska High School are Rylee Stusse, Abby Robinson, Josh Esterley, Reese Williams and Kailey Pederson.
“Super proud of our DECA kiddos and all they accomplished this year,” Summer said.
HOSA – Future Health Professionals International Qualifiers include Kate Hauck, Hanna Taha and Leena Taha from Chanhassen High School in Creative Problem Solving; and Shreya Mehta from Chaska High School in Sports Medicine.
The Chanhassen Knowledge Bowl team, made up of Josh Boevers, Wesley Erpelding, Will Leatham, Mia Neubeck and Dawa Sherpa, were recognized as state qualifiers. The team, led by Head Coach Tim Block, took 13th place in Class AAA.
The Chaska Knowledge Bowl team took 10th in Class AAA, led by Head Coach Gretchen Oppriecht. The team includes Erric Anderson, Allison Diminnie, Tim Hagen, Lucas Igl and Varshini Sridhar.
Chanhassen student Eva Vermeij was recognized for her significant achievements in both the Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards and the Minnesota State High School League. Chaska artists Sofia Berggren (MSHSL), Mackenzie Melquist (MSAA) and Madison Tucker (MSHSL) were also recognized.
Students selected from Chaska for the All-State/All-Region music ensembles include KT Fryling and Sabrina Olson with All-State Band; and Aidan Hansen, William Summer and Olivia Lenius.
Chanhassen students chosen include Libby Hegarty, Conor Johnson and Lily Nissen with All-State Choir; Tori Love-Jensen and Petra Pittelko with All-State Band; and Jonah Wills with All-State Orchestra.
“Both our large group bands at Chaska/Chan, both our Jazz bands at both schools, both our vocal programs, both schools orchestra programs, which is a combined program — all received superior ratings at their large group festival,” Summer said. “Congratulations to those teachers that work really hard and celebrate the incredible music we have here in District 112.”
Later on, Joci Follmuth, senior and student representative from Chanhassen High School, was recognized and thanked for her work as a student representative.
DISTRICT RETIREES & SENIORS
“Each one of them have played a unique role in shaping the lives of our students,” said Jenny Stone, school board chair. “Retirement marks the end of a journey filled with hard work, passion and unwavering commitment. They all have worked to provide a nurturing environment where students could thrive and excel. This evening we thank them for their tireless efforts.”
Stone read off each name and the year they began their work with District 112.
Cheryl Boe, 1996; Kerry Bohn, 2019; Renee Boraas, 2005; Steven Chermak, 2021; Michael Davis, 2021; Patricia Flakne, 2015; Phirun Fricke, 2004; Christine Gerber, 2007; Gaye Guyton 1997; Elizabeth Hanson, 1988; Pamela Jensen, 2011; Susan Johansen, 1991; Lisa Litschewski, 1989; Diane Lynum, 2005; Jane Matthesen, 1994; Delbert Meyer, 2002; Greg Peterson, 1992; Karen Prescott, 1998; Cynthia Schalow, 2009; Dorothy Seitz, 2021; Shelli Sutherland, 1988; Rebecca Sutton, 1992; Gwen Valiant, 1985; Ann Wyman, 1998; Susan Youngren, 2019; David Zander, 1978; Rhonda Hamilton, 1999; Lavonne Karst, 1990; Kristine Gusa, 2001; Nancy Kipp, 2006; and Vicki Taborek, 2010.
“It’s been a traditional, regular school year, and it’s been really nice just to see how our district shines,” said Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams in her final speech.