Songwriters, poets and musicians have until March 20 to submit a work to the Arts Consortium of Carver County’s spring showcase, “The First Breath of Spring: Words & Music.”
The event is set to take place on March 28 at the Chaska Community Center Theater.
Artists are urged to use the prompts of:
- Tenderness (towards another, towards the earth etc.)
- Mirrors (to the world, to the self, of feelings, etc.)
- Home (real, imaginary, positive, frightening, etc.)
- Heart (metaphoric or real, feelings, hopes, etc.) and
- Loss (people, objects, time, etc.)
Entries should be under five minutes long and can be submitted to info@artsofcarvercounty.org or contact Steve Kelzer at (952) 465-2384.