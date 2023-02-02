Arts Consortium of Carver

The Arts Consortium of Carver County is located at the Chaska Community Center, 1661 Park Ridge Drive.

Songwriters, poets and musicians have until March 20 to submit a work to the Arts Consortium of Carver County’s spring showcase, “The First Breath of Spring: Words & Music.”

The event is set to take place on March 28 at the Chaska Community Center Theater.

Artists are urged to use the prompts of:

  • Tenderness (towards another, towards the earth etc.)
  • Mirrors (to the world, to the self, of feelings, etc.)
  • Home (real, imaginary, positive, frightening, etc.)
  • Heart (metaphoric or real, feelings, hopes, etc.) and
  • Loss (people, objects, time, etc.)

Entries should be under five minutes long and can be submitted to info@artsofcarvercounty.org or contact Steve Kelzer at (952) 465-2384.

