Just like the love for a person is unique, so is the grief for them when they die.
That’s a major theme at The Grief Club of Minnesota, which recently opened a 9,000-square foot facility in Chanhassen.
“Our hope is to help people get to a place where what they feel most is the love and are not consumed by the pain,” said Sarah Kroenke, executive director and counselor at GCMN.
The new facility at 2025 Coulter Blvd. offers much more space and programming options than the previous location in Eden Prairie. A donor provided the $1.6 million needed to purchase the new building on 4.2 acres of natural wetlands.
“He was someone who was very passionate about our mission and vision and knew that at our past place there was not enough space given the increased need for services,” Kroenke said about the donor.
The grief center is primarily designed to serve those 25 and under, along with families and caregivers, with a variety of programs, including: individual counseling, family counseling, peer grief support groups, community education and crisis response.
Reports indicate that, nationally, one in 13 children—or about 77,000 in Minnesota—will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18.
“Rising demand is a reflection of the world we live in,” said Cara Mearns-Thompson, a counselor and co-founder of the center with Kroenke, referring, in part, to deaths from COVID, opioid overdose and homicides.
“Our ultimate vision was to have a large facility where we could mirror what so many other grief centers are doing throughout the country,” Kroenke said. “We wanted more options for grief expression, like music therapy, art therapy and multiple group spaces.”
She said the concept is to offer those who are grieving avenues in which they can make connections, share experiences and heal, all while getting services via licensed mental health counselors at no cost.
Funding comes from donations and grants, Kroenke said. There are four counselors and two office staff members.
November is considered National Children’s Grief Awareness Month, but grieving takes place daily and is accentuated during the holiday season, Kroenke emphasized.
“During the holidays there is the busyness and people having the sense of joy and family time,” she said. “When you experience the death of a loved one, there is often difficulty finding the type of joy you once had during the holidays. You realize at times throughout the year that you are sad, but many times those feelings are accelerated during the holiday season.
“A big part of our focus is to educate people that there are reactions to grief that are to be expected, common and normal, and that all feelings and emotions are okay,” Kroenke added. “Our guidance is to provide a safe place where those feelings can be expressed in healthy ways.”
The center’s goal is to provide “whole care, where a family can not only grieve together but heal together,” she said.
A number of programs will be starting at the center in January. Some services are also being offered virtually. “We have people driving up to two hours to see us because they feel the value of what we offer,” Kroenke said.