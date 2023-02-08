The Humanity Alliance founder, executive director and board chair, Greg Pavett, is bringing a holistic approach to housing and food insecurity in and around Carver County.
Established in 2018, the nonprofit and its staff have made strides to provide assistance to as many people as possible through its weekend meal and housing programs.
Pavett lives on-site at its Victoria headquarters, Unitē Lodge. The lodge houses its new commercial kitchen, Pavett's residence, and five other private bedrooms that are providing supportive housing assistance to ten people.
A large portion of the alliance's efforts go toward its weekend meal program. The organization is able to provide upwards of five thousand meals a week.
During the week, staff and volunteers prepare and package meals. On Fridays, they deliver those meals to households across Carver County and the metro area.
They have even implemented an app to track deliveries and provide accurate, timely data to the organization itself as well as meal recipients.
Last year, volunteers spent over 12,000 hours supporting these efforts. Pavett said that the community has been instrumental in expanding the reach of their services.
Pavett makes it his mission to serve satiating, nutritious meals. It is not merely a matter of providing people with sustenance, but rather healthy meals that won’t contribute to long-term health problems such as diabetes.
“People are suffering and unable to reach their true potential,” Pavett said. He added that unreliable food and housing access contribute to chronic disease that adds to the cycle of suffering.
The Humanity Alliance’s efforts have been bolstered with the help of its new in-house commercial kitchen.
After bouncing from kitchen to kitchen around the county, the organization has finally been able to furnish its own with the help of funding approved by the county.
In addition to healthy meals, Pavett and his team are working hard to develop their own line of healthy food options, including 'power bites' and oatmeal, as well as other products that are still in development.
Moving forward, Pavett emphasized the importance of partnering with other organizations and expanding existing partnerships.
He hopes to expand their efforts with a new location. The organization is currently working to establish a location in Cologne. Pavett said any new endeavors would be based on the needs of that specific community.
“I think as we expand now with Cologne we know some of the materials, some of the ingredients if you will, that are required to be that flexible and nimble based on the need,” said Pavett.
Pavett said that the success of the alliance will be measured by its ability to expand, and that he’s not ready to celebrate until the food security gap is further closed.