This fall, The Landing is setting itself apart from other seasonal activities in the area.
The Shakopee-based attraction lets visitors travel back in time to 19th-century Minnesota, with historical buildings and nature elements featured right along the Minnesota River.
With the leaves starting to change, Three Rivers Park District staff have started putting on their fall events unique to The Landing.
“We talk about how people throughout time lived this very seasonal lifestyle,” said Bill Walker, Three Rivers Park District supervisor for historical interpretation and cultural resource management. “Then to tell those stories, we do programs that specifically highlight pieces of that.”
SEASONAL PROGRAMS
One of the standout programs this month is “Apple Fun with Family & Friends,” where guests get to pick apples and press them into cider with an old-fashioned press. Throughout the session, guests also sample different varieties of apples, feed the pressing scraps to animals on the 1857 farm and learn all about Minnesota’s history with apples and agriculture.
“We talk about the history of how apples came to be a part of Minnesota lifestyle. All of it really does kind of tie back into the pioneer era history of our region,” Walker said.
Mike Murray, with the Three Rivers Park District historical interpretation team, is one of the staff members responsible for running this program.
“This is a change of seasons,” he said. “We have the leaves changing, we have apples becoming ripe, and we have all these wonderful things with this bountiful harvest that’s coming in. We focus a lot on that for some of our programs.”
The Landing also puts on sensory, story and craft-related events all this month, including “My Preschooler & Me” and “Step Into the Story: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
The former of the two events is held throughout the year, but staff make sure to incorporate seasonal lessons and activities in October. Completely outdoors, “My Preschooler & Me: Signs of Fall” allows kids to walk around with a guide and recognize the early signs of fall in Minnesota.
Nearing Halloween, “My Preschooler & Me: Pumpkins” teaches preschoolers about fall harvest and how people and animals would historically and still continue to save up food and prepare for winter.
“Step Into the Story” highlights popular literature from the 1800s and uses The Landing’s onsite buildings and natural elements to bring the story to life, Walker said. This includes visiting buildings and making crafts that accompany the story. This month’s book is “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” published in the early 1800s.
“The goal of these ‘Step Into the Story’ programs is really to try to bring the story off the pages of the book and into a three-dimensional space using the resources of the park — whether it’s the woods, the river or the historical elements,” Walker said.
The Landing wraps up the month of October with guided lantern walks, where a costumed guide takes guests through historical buildings with lantern lights. In addition to exploring the space when it’s darker out, the guides teach visitors about how Minnesotans back then experienced autumn nights before electric lighting.
UNIQUE FOCUS
With many Halloween and autumn-centered events taking place in the Southwest metro, it may seem hard to differentiate between all the different activities. The Landing has made sure this is not the case with its fall programs.
Walker has attributed this to the goal of bridging the connection between people and nature and highlighting that relationship through centuries.
“Our goal is to always try to find that link between people and nature—how do the natural resources push what people do and then vice versa,” he said.
The historic elements also play a huge role in standing out from the crowd, with so many of the programs educating guests on how Minnesotans centuries ago navigated this time of year. This is heavily reflective of the sorts of seasonal activities The Landing puts on throughout the year, including programs in December for its annual “Folkways of the Holidays.”
“It’s a historic perspective. There are many fun family events that are going on for Halloween, and sometimes we forget about the nature part of that,” Murray said. “We have many seasonal programs that we’re doing all throughout the year … interacting with nature, recreation and history are all part of the fun.”