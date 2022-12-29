Hikers will be able to enjoy the light of the Wolf, Snow, Worm and Pink moons during the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Full Moon Hikes from January to April.
Once a month, on the night of the full moon, the arboretum will softly light trails with handmade lanterns around the grounds for snowshoers and hikers to enjoy.
“I love it when people come out and they’re like ooh-ing and aah-ing at the beauty of nature… people bring a lot of joy to these events,” said Wendy Composto, signature seasonal events manager at the Arboretum.
The hikes will feature educational presentations for visitors to listen in on.
In honor of January’s Wolf Moon, Bob Ebsen of the Wildlife Science Center will present his team’s work with Minnesota gray wolves in the MacMillan Auditorium from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dr. Thomas Gable of the Voyageurs Wolf Project will also be around that evening to discuss his research with the wolves in Northern Minnesota.
Snowshoes will be available to rent ahead of time or on a first-come, first-served basis day-of for the January and February hikes. During the Wolf Moon Hike, Pete Miller, owner of The Lakes Running Co, and Rick Thompson from Crescent Moon Snowshoes will also showcase and have various types of snowshoes for sale.
February will include a talk from a meteorologist about snow trends, and March will feature a presentation from Integrated Pest Management Specialist Erin Buchholz on jumping worms.
“She has been doing research on jumping worms and, you know, there’s no way that you can get rid of them, but she’s trying to figure out ways that we can minimize the damage,” Composto said.
The evenings are capped at 500 people to ensure that the trails don’t get overcrowded. Composto encourages people of all ages to come out and “really enjoy the winter.”
“We would love to have families come out, there really is no age that we don’t want out here,” she said. “You can do your snowshoeing at leisure, and if someone wants to go further than a mile they can just do a few laps.”
While the Arboretum cannot ensure that the full moon will be visible on the nights of the hikes, “everyone still has a great time,” according to Composto.
“We would still hold the event whether we see the moon or not, really it’s an after hours experience and the moon is a bonus,” she added.
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS
The full moon hikes got its start in the pandemic as the Arboretum tried to find ways to safely engage in outdoor activities.
“I enjoy being here after hours, so I thought other people would enjoy it too,” Composto said. “ In our very first year we opened up one night and thought, ‘Nobody’s going to do this.’ It sold out immediately.”
Once learning that people did enjoy snowshoeing and hiking by the light of the full moon, the Arboretum then went on to add another night that year and made the event an annual happening.