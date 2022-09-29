The Minnesota Astronomical Society will be celebrating four astronomy-related events on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Eagle Lake Observatory in western Carver County: Fall Astronomy Day, the Apollo 17 50th Anniversary, International Observe the Moon Night and, most importantly, MAS’s 50th Anniversary.
MAS started 50 years ago by a group of 3M employees who shared a common interest — astronomy. Only employees of the company could be part of the group, but when people outside of 3M showed interest it branched off in 1972 as the Twin Cities Astronomy Club.
According to Merle Hiltner, the facility director for Eagle Lake Observatory, the name was changed in 1980 to the Minnesota Astronomical Society.
Hiltner joined MAS in 2005. While a lot has changed since then, he said, “it’s still a tight knit group of people that has this common interest.”
“I can’t speak as much to the older history, but I will say in regard to the recent history, I joined eight years ago and there were not very many women in the club,” said Program Director and Outreach Coordinator Lilah Blinkman. “Like many things, astronomy is very historically male dominated; but in recent years, it has become more diverse in general.”
To celebrate how far the MAS has come, the Apollo 17 50th anniversary, Fall Astronomy Day and International Observe the Moon Night, the observatory will open at 1 p.m. and host an array of activities throughout the day.
There will be expert-led talks and a lunar module mockup of the Apollo 11 landing and the observatories will be open all day. Hiltner said he is likely to be down by the lunar module all day answering questions and providing information.
“I wish there were two or three of me so I can take part in all those presentations, too. They’re going to be great,” Hiltner said.
In addition to educational activities, there will be a door prize drawing in the evening that includes MAS merchandise, adult and children’s books, kids activities and more. The grand prizes will be a pair of Celestron 12x60 binoculars and an eight-inch Dobsonian telescope.
The night before, on Sept. 30, there will also be a Star Party — a chance to get a glimpse of the night sky — from 7-10 p.m.
“We want to get as many people out there as possible, especially people who have never been out before. It’s a really awesome experience,” Blinkman said.
The entire Oct. 1 event is free except for an optional meal that people can pre-register for online for $25/person. Just North of Memphis BBQ will be serving pulled beef or pulled chicken sandwiches, coleslaw, baked beans mac and cheese and peach bread pudding.