Winter Lights at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is back and brighter than ever. Guests can stroll through gardens of multicolored lights, take photos with loved ones and enjoy a s’more from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 on specific days and times.
The event started in 2016 with UK artist Bruce Monroe, who put on what Wendy Composto, the signature seasonal events manager for the Arboretum, called a “very artistic light show.” She noted that people liked the show, but were hoping for a more traditional winter light display.
“It got us thinking about what we want to do following that, so in 2017 we did our own light show,” Composto said. “It was fairly small, but people really liked it.”
The Winter Lights display has grown a bit each year. Composto said in 2017 it was a .25 mile walk; then it grew to a .5 mile walk and this year it’s a .75 mile walk.
“We stick to paths that are accessible, so we will never go into the rose garden because there are stairs,” Composto said. “It does get a little tricky when we have snow falling during the show, but we do have crews out shoveling, sanding and putting grit down to keep it safe for everyone.”
Layout of the display is the same year to year, with the exception of the s’mores village being moved this year down to the Sensory Garden parking lot for more room for the fire pits. S’more kits are available for $7, with a restroom nearby to wash hands in the event of a sticky marshmallow situation.
“We do repeat a lot of things that people might really love to see, like our frozen falls… the apple is the same, but the Tent of Lights has been switched up with some different colors this year,” Composto said. “We try to tweak it to make it a little fresh each year.”
Next to the Winter Lights display this year is a 16-foot-tall weeping willow tree, which represents the Arboretum’s dedication to their work with trees. Another unconventional tree that guests can admire is the 25-foot-tall poinsettia tree, which is back after a two-year hiatus.
The impressive tree made out of over 500 white, pink and red poinsettias is located in the Oswald Visitor Center, which will always be open during Winter Lights along with the Snyder Building.
According to Composto, other floral light structures such as forsythia, chrysanthemums, roses and azaleas have “meaning tied to the roots of our cold, hardy plant research, but then there are also snowflakes and other lights.”
Lights were ordered for the show in July and installation began in the beginning of October and almost went until opening night.
“Some people were kind of miffed when they came out and saw us putting lights up already in October, but the weather was beautiful and we really did need all that time,” Composto said.
Composto is not quite sure how many lights are up around the Arboretum, but says that there are likely millions.
THEME NIGHTS
There will be two designated family nights on Dec. 1 and 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. Families can enjoy free hot cocoa, cookies and a craft project, as well as characters from the Northern Express in winter-themed costumes. The cost is $10 for members, $25 for non-members, $5 for children 15 and under and free for infants under a year old.
“It’s a time where families can feel comfortable that their kids aren’t going to be in a huge crowd,” Composto said.
For those seeking a kid-free evening, there will be date nights on Dec. 8 and 22 from 5-10 p.m. that include access to the Winter Lights, dance classes from Costa Rica Ballroom and live music. The cost is $20 for members and $35 for non-members.
There will also be photography nights on Dec. 7 and 14 from 5-8:30 p.m. and a family friendly New Years Eve Party on Dec. 31 from 5-10:30 p.m. with ball drops at 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
“It’s a time where it’s a dark season and we just wanted to bring joy to people with our lights,” Composto said.
TRANSPORT
Guests can purchase tickets with the option to take the SouthWest Transit bus to and from the East Creek Transit Station in Chaska. This is only an option for Friday, Saturday and Sunday general admission nights. Buses go from 4:45-10 p.m. and run every 15 minutes.
“The warm coach bus will drop them right off at the door and pick them up again at the end of their visit,” Composto said.
There is no extra charge for bus service. However, tickets designated with the bus option will not be accepted at the Arboretum gatehouse entrance.