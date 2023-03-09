Take a trip around the world while sitting in the plush seats of the Main Cinema in Minneapolis for the 42nd Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival.
The event is set to feature over 200 films from burgeoning young artists and seasoned filmmakers alike from April 13-27.
“As the art form of the 21st century, cinema serves as a powerful interconnective and transformative force,” said Susan Smoluchowski, executive director of MSP Film Society, in a press release. “...Our programming is both global and local in nature, while reflecting and engaging the many cultures that enrich our city and state. We are passionate about the power of film to change lives.”
The event is held at the Main Cinema in Minneapolis from April 13-27, and is one of the longest running film festivals in the U.S., according to a press release from the MSP Film Society.
Jesse Bishop, programming director at the Film Society, oversees all the movies chosen at the Main Cinema, the five screen multiplex, and other programs throughout the year.
“I work with many people, a team of programmers and curators who love film and have expertise in certain areas,” Bishop said. “We all go to the film festivals around the world and make connections and watch movies and think about what’s new and interesting and what our audiences are interested in. Then we build these programs to celebrate getting together and watching movies.”
To ensure the best experience possible while watching the films, the space was renovated in 2021/2022 to give audiences updated screens, new sound systems, broader concession options, including alcohol, and more.
Many of the films at the festival come from emerging filmmakers, as Bishop notes that the Film Society aims to provide a “platform for young artists and even mid-career artists that are dipping their toes into cinema.”
There are plenty of veteran and established filmmakers as well that show their work as well.
“It’s really a merging of experienced filmmaking in the world as well as new and sometimes audacious films by up and coming filmmakers,” Bishop said.
The films
This year’s lineup features an array of music-based fiction films and documentaries, including the opening night showing of “Dreamin’ Wild” (2022) directed, written and produced by local filmmaker Bill Pohlad. The film stars Casey Affleck, Walton Goggins and Zooey Deschanel.
“It’s about these guys in the ‘70s who created an album, this really beautiful, bluesy, soul filled album as teenagers… 30 years later, the album kind of blew up in the underground scene and it was rediscovered and this is their story,” Bishop said of the U.S. biographical drama.
Pohlad was also executive producer on films such as “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) and “Into the Wild” (2007), and producer on “12 Years a Slave” (2013).
Opening night will also feature a party at the Machine Shop, with music, food, and drinks from an array of local vendors, breweries and distilleries.
Another one of the music themed films featured will be “Dusty & Stones” (2022) that follows two country music singers from Swaziland, Africa, known today as Eswatini, and their ten-day road trip through the American south and finding their place in the country and western music world.
“There’s a lot of these kinds of stories in the festival this year, stories of reaching for your dreams and being on a path to achieve them, some with success and some without,” Bishop said.
“Minnesota Mean” (2022) is another film at the festival that aligns with this theme, as the documentary follows six Minnesota RollerGirls, one of the most competitive roller derby teams in the world, as they aim for the top prize in the sport.
All of the films are “a year old or newer,” says Bishop, who is personally excited for audiences to take in the British film “Medusa Deluxe” (2022), which he describes as being “a little bit weird or darker” and “wild and super stylized.”
“It’s a fiction film and it is basically a murder mystery that is a one take, one shot film,” Bishop said. “So the entire movie, there’s no cuts, it's just this amazingly orchestrated film in which there’s a hairstyling competition going on and there’s a discovery of a body.”
For the films that are not in English, there will be closed captioning.
“Some of the most interesting and satisfying films are non-English films, for me, personally,” Bishop said. “I encourage people to take a chance and I definitely realize that some of it can be a new experience, or a not ideal experience to be reading dialogue, but I find that after a certain point, it just becomes intrinsic and I don’t notice it.”
Bishop says that it’s “definitely worth taking a chance” on non-English filmmaking. There’s so much amazing work out there…There’s a lot of great new French work, actually, that’s both fiction and documentary that we’ll be presenting at the festival.”
The film festival will close with a showing of the Indigo Girls documentary “It’s Only Life After All” (2023), which takes a look at the lives and careers of folk rock duo Amy Ray and Emily Saliers.
“There’s a really great Minnesota connection with the Indigo Girls, they co-founded Honor the Earth with Winona LaDuke to protect our environment and celebrate Indigenous heritage,” Bishop said.
The 2023 Milgrom Tribute, named in honor of the Film Society’s founder Al Milgrom, recognizes a veteran filmmaker who has consistently made critical waves on a global level; and is to be presented to director, producer, editor and screenwriter Sam Pollard.
The Tribute includes a screening of new work, a selection of career defining films, and a conversation with the filmmaker.
Bishop recommends those interested in going to look for showings that the filmmaker is in attendance for, as it’s a “unique experience and a great way to get a taste of how it’s different than just watching a movie at your home or even at the multiplex.”
He finds that “allowing artists to come and engage with the audience and feel the audience’s reactions to their work” and ask questions is a “key and integral part of the festival.”
“It’s been a really great experience over the past year, both bringing in the kinds of movies that we’re known for — international documentaries and independent films — as well as continuing to provide some of the Hollywood movies,” Bishop said. “We want to cater to as many and as broad of an audience as possible.”