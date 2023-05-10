The JazzMN Orchestra will kick off its three-show run at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres with a tribute to one of history’s most influential jazz musicians – Louis Armstrong.
With featured artist Byron Stripling, JazzMN hopes to bring the sounds of New Orleans to Minnesota on May 23.
“CDT is so excited to welcome back this professional world-class jazz orchestra,” the dinner theaters’ public relations director, Kris Howland, wrote in an email. Howland emphasized the rare opportunity the orchestra’s Chanhassen series presents. “JazzMN is one of only a handful of pro jazz orchestras remaining in the US and they’re here right in our own backyard.”
JazzMN is a nonprofit organization that, along with its orchestra, coordinates educational outreach efforts in order to promote interest and engagement with jazz music.
Like Louis Armstrong himself, Stripling has a reputation for captivating his audience whenever he takes the stage. “Byron Stripling is not only a wonderful, world-renowned, virtuosic trumpet player, but he’s a wonderful singer,” JazzMN Artistic Director Andrew Walesch said. “He’s a wonderful musician, and he’s a very entertaining personality.”
Walesch, like many jazz musicians and enthusiasts, was heavily influenced by Louis Armstrong’s music. “Everybody, no matter whether you like jazz or have ever listened to jazz, when you hear Louis Armstrong’s voice, when you hear his trumpet playing, it’s instantly recognizable,” he said.
Having sung in choirs since the age of five, Walesch was immediately struck when Armstrong’s distinct sound first hit his ears. “When I heard his playing and his singing along with Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra and all these great singers of yesteryear, I just immediately fell in love,” he said. “And I said, ‘I want to learn how to do this. I want to understand this music.’”
And he did.
Having grown up in St. Cloud, Walesch attended St. John’s University and began his early musical career making the rounds at local piano bars. After graduation, Walesch moved to Minneapolis and began running and booking the Fridley jazz club Crooner’s.
Today, Walesch serves as the artistic director for JazzMN and just last year accepted a position at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. He also performs with his own 10-piece ensemble, the Andrew Walesch Orchestra, and will be at the Dakota in downtown Minneapolis May 19, just a few days before JazzMN takes the Chanhassen main stage.
Walesch said the role presents some extra difficulties with him now living in Arizona, but he is still enthusiastic about the work he gets to do with JazzMN. “I wish I was closer sometimes,” he said. “But I’ll tell you, it’s just wonderful to be a part of the band and the history of the band.” A history which Walesch said has been filled with some of the greatest jazz musicians from around the country and orchestra members of the highest caliber in the Midwest.
“There’s nothing like that sound when you sit and experience that wash of notes and power and precision of a great big band orchestra. There’s nothing else like it,” Walesch said. “It’s a very special experience, and people, when they hear a jazz band orchestra, they are immediately moved because it’s just so much power and so much energy.”
That being said, unlike Walesch’s early affinity for jazz, not every young person is immediately drawn to the genre. “I do think that we have a unique struggle to get young people out to see jazz because they have a misconception about what it is and they feel it may not connect with them, or it may not be relevant to them,” Walesch said. “But when we get young people out to hear the band, which we are fortunate to do, they love it.”
“You have to experience it in order to realize what you’re missing,” he said. “A lot of young people haven’t heard a real big band live in front of them. It’s a really transformative experience.”
The JazzMN Orchestra accompanied by featured artist Byron Stripling will be at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres on Tuesday, May 23. The second show in the run will be Monday, Oct. 2, with featured guest Randy Brecker, and the final performance will be JazzMN’s holiday show on Monday, Dec. 11.