Carol and Lissa Strait share more in common than their mutual love of nephew and husband Montana Strait. Both women share a passion for art and creativity, and their work is making the rounds.
The Arts Consortium of Carver County is bringing local artists’ work to libraries around the county on a rotating basis. “I’ve been telling people that it’s the paintings that are crawling, not the people,” said Carol. It’s a spin on the classic art crawl where art is brought to the residents instead of the other way around.
Next stop for Carol and Lissa: the Chanhassen Library. Beginning this Saturday, May 6, both of the Strait’s work will be on display at the library.
“At the Chanhassen Library, we exhibit work from area artists every two months,” Chanhassen Adults Services Librarian Linnea Fonnest said. “The library has generous space for this, and I think it is just one more aspect that makes the public library a community gathering space and not just a building full of books and materials to borrow.”
Through its partnership with the Arts Consortium, the library had already arranged for Carol’s work to be shown in May and June.
“Back in March, the Best in Show winner of our Community Art Showcase using recycled materials was Lissa Strait,” Fonnest said. “Familiar last name, so I asked her if she happened to be related to Carol Strait.”
She was, of course, and now the library is looking forward to hosting both women’s work for the next two months.
Carol actually credits her connection with the Arts Consortium to Lissa. Lissa and her husband Montana, Carol’s nephew, had moved to Chaska and Lissa held a show with the consortium at the Chaska Community Center.
“Melissa turned me on to this whole Arts Consortium of Carver County,” Carol said. “I saw her work on the wall, and so I joined.”
Carol said she held a show at the Chaska Community Center last Thursday that brought in over 70 attendees, and in which she sold seven pieces. “It’s because of my nephew’s wife who got me there, so I am so happy to be in a library crawl with her stuff and my stuff,” she added.
Animals are often the subject matter of Carol’s work, and she works diligently to capture its energy and essence to the best of her ability. “So when I think about that animal I’m going to paint, I’m like, ‘Oh, what did they eat in the woods? And are they family oriented? Do they marry for life?’”
She considers herself an impressionist but is interested in dipping her toe into more abstract work, as well. Carol had the opportunity to explore this interest in the abstract with her latest study of dragons.
And after diving head first into the world of the mythical with her exploration of dragons, Carol is looking forward to continuing down this path. For her next series, “Stampede,” Carol is planning to concentrate on horses, unicorns, pegasuses, and alicorns – a unicorn with wings, not to be confused with a pegasus. And, if the title “Stampede” doesn’t pan out, she could always consider “Strait from the horse’s mouth.”
Previously, Carol would primarily work commissions, but she came to the realization that she doesn’t work well under the pressure. “I decided, ‘you know what? God gave me this talent, so it’s my gift,’” she said. “I get to have fun, and I get to open my gift.”
Alongside Carol’s dragons, Lissa is planning on showcasing a floral collection. “Along with my oil paintings, I am showing some of my mixed media pieces, which use reclaimed canvases and original photography,” Lissa said.
On top of being an artist, Lissa is a mother to two sons, Felix and Leif, and she works production and design with her husband’s business, Strait Design. Her husband, Montana, is a graphic designer and photographer who, like his wife and aunt, has found success with his art. “I guess we are an artistic bunch,” Lissa said.
Library goers and art enthusiasts will be able to find Carol’s work by the periodicals next to the Reading Room while Lissa’s will be displayed near the study room. While not a poker play, Fonnest said the library is excited to “have two Straits and a full house.”