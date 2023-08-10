Last month, the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District discovered four adult zebra mussels in Chanhassen’s Lake Ann, according to a press release from the district.
More specifically, the mussels were found along the southern shore of the lake near the public swimming beach. The mussels had attached themselves to a tree branch in the shallow water.
According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the district has been conducting annual searches of Lake Ann since September 2020, when a single adult zebra mussel was discovered on a swimming buoy.
Upon the July discovery, the district, Carver County and the DNR acted swiftly and, within a couple days of detection, several areas around the lake totaling about six acres were surveyed. Surveyed waters reached depths of up to 18 feet.
Throughout the search, the team located an additional five zebra mussels near the original discovery site. No zebra mussels were found in the other surveyed areas of Lake Ann.
A copper sulfate treatment was applied to the affected area on Monday, Aug. 7, in an attempt to control the infestation, according to the district.
The treatment does not require any water use restrictions, but lake-goers may have noticed a blue tint to the water on the day of treatment. Additionally, a yellow floating silt curtain may be visible surrounding the treated region.
Zebra mussels were also discovered in Lake Minnewashta in 2016, Lake Riley in 2018 and in Lotus Lake in 2019, according to data from the Minnesota DNR.
The species, whose name comes from its distinctive striped shell, was accidentally introduced into the Great Lakes in 1988 and first discovered in the Duluth/Superior Harbor the following year, according to the DNR. Since then, the invasive species has spread to multiple states.
“Zebra mussels have never been eradicated from any lake or river in the U.S., but treatment options might reduce the risk of further spread,” the DNR said. “Early detection is key to effective management.”
Zebra mussels can damage boats and other water equipment, pose a sharp object risk to swimmers, clog irrigation intakes and threaten native wildlife. The invasive mussels also filter out food particles, reducing food availability for native fish and other animals, and they have the ability to attach to and kill the native mussel varieties.
Lake Ann will continue to be monitored for the presence of zebra mussels, according to the city.