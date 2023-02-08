With Valentine's Day around the corner, lovebirds in the southwest metro can get some puppy love and kitten kisses thanks to the Carver Scott Humane Society.
The humane society will be hosting a Puppy and Kitten Kissing Booth event on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Carver Scott Humane Society, 822 Yellow Brick Rd, in Chaska, from 1 to 4 p.m., where animal lovers — and lovers in general — can reserve a 15-minute timeslot of unlimited puppy or kitten kisses for a pre-Valentine's Day celebration of love.
Ridley Coate, communications and development manager for the humane society, said the humane society has done similar kissing booth events in the past but it is the first year the event has a small twist.
"Carver Scott Humane Society has done similar kissing booth events in the past, but to my knowledge, this is the first time we are hosting it at the center with two rooms available — one for kittens and one for puppies," Coate said. "The event is part fundraiser, part 'friend-raiser.' It offers an opportunity to invite people into the CSHS center to learn about what we do and the animals we help rescue. The event is also beneficial for the animals, as it helps socialize the puppies and kittens at the stage in their life where this is critically important to their development."
Coate said the animals at the event will either be available for adoption or will be soon.
"We are most excited to have June's puppies featured at the event," Coate said. "June was rescued from a Dumpster in South Dakota and transported to us by our partners after she gave birth to her eight healthy puppies. Now in Minnesota, June and her puppies have a much greater chance of finding their forever homes."
Timeslots are limited and reservations are required. One timeslot grants one to four people private entrance to either the puppy or kitten room. The humane society asks to only make one reservation at a time, and to make multiple reservations with separate form entries. Cost for the event is $20. The $20 donation made at the time of reservation directly supports the care for the puppies and kittens at the event, along with the other 150-plus animals in the shelter. There will be no refunds.
For more information visit https://www.carverscotths.org/.