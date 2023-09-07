Tim Shanahan wondered at first if the call he received was a joke.
“It was a surprise,” said Shanahan, who was recently named grand marshal for the Carver Steamboat Days parade. “I thought maybe it was April Fool’s Day.”
The Steamboat Days Committee selected Shanahan, 65, in part, for “tirelessly serving the Carver community” and being “a giving community volunteer,” according to a Carver Lions Club social media post. The club sponsors the celebration.
“I do whatever needs to be done,” said Shanahan, who’s been with the Lions Club for about 10 years. “A neighbor kept after me to join the Lions but I kept saying no, but then I did join and now it seems that’s about all I do, and I like it and never regretted it. I like giving back to the community.”
The three-day event, mostly in downtown Carver, runs from Sept. 8-10, capping off with “the longest, shortest parade” on Sunday afternoon, according to Committee member and City Councilor Kristy Mock.
“The parade really does seem to go on for a long time, but people love it,” she said, referring to the procession that includes scores of units and covers only a few blocks. It actually has expanded about another half block this year.
Mock cited Shanahan’s “willingness to serve wherever needed” as a reason he was selected for the grand marshal position.
Highlights of this year’s celebration include fire department water fights Friday evening; a softball tournament, 5K run/walk, car show, kids cupcake walk, zoomobile and fireworks Saturday; and Sunday’s parade at 1 p.m.
There will be musical entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings, along with a number of other activities all three days. The city-wide garage sales run from Thursday through Saturday.
Mock said the 5K event has new sponsorship and will be held at Carver Station, and the cupcake walk and zoomobile Saturday afternoon are designed to offer more family-friendly events to the schedule.