Tickets are now available for Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ next show, “The Prom,” which runs from Feb. 10 to June 10, 2023.
The dinner theatre described the show as a troupe of good-hearted, albeit self-centered, Broadway stars who make it their mission to rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend.
Regular ticket prices vary based on the day of the show from $73-$98. Special ticket prices are available for students; for seniors and others who don’t want to take part in the dinner experience, prices also vary by day.
“The Prom” first premiered on Broadway in October 2018 and was nominated for a Tony for Best Musical. The film version was released on Netflix in December 2020 starring Meryl Streep, Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman and Ariana DeBose.
CDT’s production is directed by Michael Brindisi, choreographed by Tamara Kangas Erickson, with musical direction from Andrew Kust.