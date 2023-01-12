The District 112 Foundation is selling tickets for its annual 112 Gives Soiree. This year’s Casino Royale-themed event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.
The evening begins with a VIP Reception at 5:30 p.m. The silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and casino and dessert at 8 p.m. Steve Patterson, a TV and radio personality, will emcee the evening and Chaska River Valley Theatre will provide musical entertainment.
Guests are encouraged to dress to impress.
This fundraising event supports the foundation’s efforts to support grants for bringing innovative ideas to the classroom. Since 2004, the program has awarded over $200,000 and more than 200 grants to the teachers and students of Eastern Carver County Schools.
Soiree tickets are available online.