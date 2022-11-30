There is certainly no shortage of places to shop for the perfect gifts in the Twin Cities this holiday season.
Here are some of the most popular and notable markets this year:
European Christmas Market
When: Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18
Where: Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd, St. Paul
About: The European Christmas Market is an admission-free event based on the open-air Christkindl Markets in Germany, Austria and other European countries. Vendors will be selling unique crafts, Glühwein (mulled wine) will be served, other festive foods can be purchased and entertainment will be present on select days.
Minneapolis Craft Market at Holidazzle
When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 22 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Loring Park, Minneapolis
About: In addition to Holidazzle’s ice rink, visits with Santa, fireworks and other free activities, there will be a festive marketplace in a heated tent with handmade jewelry, clothing, accessories, home decor, prints and more from local artists.
Shakopee Holiday Festival
When: Dec. 3 from 2-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Shakopee
About: This open streets celebration kicks off the holiday season with a vendor market, pictures with Santa, a walk-through parade from 2-5 p.m., tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at 6 p.m.
Christmas in Germany
When: Dec. 3 and 4 from 11-4 a.m.
Where: Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul
About: Experience German Christmas traditions with homemade gingerbread cookies, mulled wine brewed in-house, German Christmas carols, an alpaca petting zoo and a variety of vendors with goods for sale. Food and drink sold outdoors Christmas market-style.
Julmarknad Handcraft Market and Festival
When: Dec. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis
About: The Scandinavian marketplace returns with handmade goods from over 60 regional artists with booths inside and outside of ASI. The family friendly event features pop-up musical performances, family crafts, story time and festival foods. Tickets must be purchased to visit at a specific day/time, $15 for non-members, $10 for members, $6 for children ages 6-17 and free for children 5 and under. Reservations can be made online.
Schram Haus Holiday Market
When: Dec. 4 from 1-4 p.m.
Where: Schram Haus Brewery, 3700 Chaska Blvd., Chaska
About: Schram Haus’ annual holiday market features local artists and craftsmen selling jewelry, wooden signs, art, floral arrangements, wreaths, beer, clothing and more. Entry is free, but those that buy a $5 ticket will receive beer samplings and will be entered into drawings and giveaways.
December Gift Market
When: Dec. 9 from 5-10 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska
About: Homemade crafts and other festive gifts from local vendors can be found at the Arboretum’s two-day gift market. Admission tickets for a specific day/time can be purchased online.
Queer Holiday Market
When: Dec. 15 and 16 from 5-9 p.m.
Where: LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
About: The first annual Queer Holiday Market hosted by LUSH will feature over a dozen local LGBTQIA+ creators and small businesses, selfies with Drag Santa and festive cocktails. All vendors are donating a percentage of sales to the Aliveness Project, a community and resource center in Minneapolis for those living with HIV.