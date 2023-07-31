Every year, the Carver County Board of Commissioners reviews and updates the county’s strategic plan.
At the July 11 board meeting, Carver County Administrator David Hemze reviewed the annual updates and opened the floor for discussion and questions.
Discussion surrounding the plan was brief with the exception of one topic – tourism.
The contentious discussion ultimately ended with tourism on the cutting room floor as each commissioners except one, Matt Udermann, voted in favor of a measure to remove it from the county's strategic plan.
The plan consists of six overarching goals and serves to guide board action and budget decisions. The general themes of those goals are customer service, communities, culture, connections, finances, and growth.
The county’s goal for community connectedness, which falls under the larger “communities” umbrella, includes collaboration with the Community Development Agency.
With regard to the community connectedness objective, the strategic plan outlines four associated tasks, two of which relate to tourism.
Those tourism-related tasks include working with the CDA “to market the County as a top business and tourism destination” as well as working with the CDA “to build communication and cohesiveness on topics such as housing, economic development and tourism,” according to the original version of the plan.
That is the only section of the strategic plan that mentions tourism.
Board Chair and CDA liaison John Fahey first broached the topic of tourism at the board meeting earlier this month.
Fahey explained that the CDA is unable to take the initiative on county tourism with current staffing and funding levels. “I would like to see the cities and the Chambers continue to do their tourism and have the county just step away from it,” he said.
Commissioner Gayle Degler accepted Fahey’s recommendation and readily supported the removal of tourism from the purview of the CDA.
Others were less eager to accept its removal.
Addressing Fahey, Udermann said, “On the CDA website it says we provide affordable housing opportunities and foster community and economic development. Are you also proposing that the CDA focus just on affordable housing and not economic development?”
Udermann recalled conversations that had taken place in the past and cited that the board, including Fahey, had identified tourism as a priority. “I think agritourism was something you had advocated for – if we use the specifics of Highway 5 and wineries and breweries and Andrew Peterson Farm, and the great job Waconia’s Chamber has done in fostering that.”
Udermann continued his line of questioning – the crux of it focusing on how the CDA plans to advance economic development while excluding tourism.
“I think it’s a conversation of, ‘Is CDA affordable housing only? Are they affordable housing, fostering community, and economic development and if economic development stays, but tourism goes, what is that economic development?'” he asked.
Udermann further argued that the county’s tourism efforts still need a consistent through line for cohesion’s sake, and he said the CDA is the optimal entity to serve as that through line.
“I don’t know that we can punt to the Chambers of Commerce to represent the collective community from an economic development and/or tourism [standpoint], and I don’t think there’s a better entity to do so than the CDA,” he said.
Udermann said the county’s parks, trails, and lakes are why people come to visit and said he sees tourism playing an instrumental role in the county’s economic development.
“Ultimately, we’ll have to find a solution,” said Fahey, though he held strong in saying that efforts to date have been ineffective and disjointed.
Commissioner Tom Workman echoed some of Udermann’s points. “Tourism is very important,” he said.
He pointed to Chanhassen’s plans to bring a half-cent sales tax to the ballot as a potential means of funding a new rec center. “I know one of the main marketing points is, ‘Well, tourists are going to pay for half of it,’” he said.
Workman said that as a commissioner, striking the tourism objectives from the strategic plan without further explanation or discussion would be akin to throwing his hands in the air.
Fahey explained that these kinds of conversations have taken place at CDA meetings and that, ultimately, the agency needs more funding, more direction from the board, or both.
He also explained that the current CDA website has been ineffective in promoting tourism and that the group is currently investing in a new website that will focus on affordable housing and economic development.
Udermann expressed frustration over abandoning the tourism priority simply because efforts haven’t been successful up until this point. He further reiterated that he believes tourism, and specifically agri-tourism, will be vital to Carver County’s economic growth and its ability to attract and retain a growing workforce.
Commissioners Tim Lynch and Workman advocated that the conversation be picked up again at a later date. But in the end, the board ultimately voted in favor of Fahey’s motion to approve the current strategic plan sans the items pertaining to tourism.