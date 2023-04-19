Typically after an Arts Consortium of Carver County exhibit has run its course, artists pick up their work and move on.
Thanks to coordination by Liya Oertel, ACCC Gallery curator and library liaison, the art featured in exhibitions at the Chaska Community Center can be further admired in the Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria and Waconia libraries for a limited period of time.
“I want just the general community to embrace all the great talents that are a part of this community,” Oertel said. “The librarians that I’ve been working with have all said that their patrons have been really enthusiastic and positive about the art on the walls.”
ACCC exhibits are shown at the community center for a month or so and will then hang in each library for two months before moving onto the next one. The ACCC’s recent exhibit, Larger than Life, was taken down recently and will be traveling to the Waconia library first and then to the Chanhassen library.
“Because Chaska and Victoria have fairly small libraries with limited wall space, we will just split one show between the two,” Oertel said.
While prices will not be listed on the art while in the libraries, any art that has not already been bought will be available for sale. Library workers will be supplied with all the necessary information to help with those transactions.
All the art will have to remain on the walls until the end of the exhibition cycle, “unless there’s some pressing need for immediate art pieces,” according to Oertel.
New era
The ACCC has been around since 2009 and has recently gone through some leadership turnover.
“We are in the process of hiring a new executive director, a new president and new web maintenance person, so there’s a lot of renewal happening,” Oertel said. “We’ve just restructured our gift shop, moved everything around and removed some things.”
The gift shop, which is fully staffed by volunteers, is located in the Chaska Community Center.
“The consortium isn’t just pictures. There’s all kinds of art, which includes the written word and music. There is ceramics, glass, jewelry, felting, photography. There’s just a variety of the arts represented,” Oertel said.
She encourages those who want gifts and “one of kind” art to stop by.
“It’s not like going to Target and picking up something mass produced, it’s something special... I love watching artists create, to me it’s always been a kind of magic to create something from nothing,” said Oertel, who is an artist herself.
Oertel, a painter, now spends her time in the art world after having retired from her full-time job a year ago.
“[The ACCC] seems right now to be a well-hidden secret to most of the community and I would like to do whatever I can to change that,” she said. “We have so many really talented people in Carver county and I would like for them to be introduced a little bit more generously to the community than they are now.”