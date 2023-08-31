The Chanhassen Cemetery Walk will return Saturday, Sept. 30, for the first time since 2019.
The guided tour takes place every other year, but with pandemic interruptions, this year will mark its return.
The idea for the walk originated with Chanhassen native and relative of the Kerber family, Sandy Scholer Rodenz, in 2008, according to the Chanhassen city website. Inspired by the Eden Prairie Cemetery Walk, Scholer Rodenz wanted to give residents the opportunity to learn more about local history in an engaging way.
With the help of local historians Karen Engelhardt and Bev Gossard and Chanhassen Historical Society organizers Paula Atkins and Ron Roeser, the Cemetery Walk became a reality. After the group’s painstaking research, they shared their findings with writer Charlie Title, who worked it into an entertaining and historically accurate script.
Local actors and tour guides were scouted from the Chaska Valley Family Theatre, and after a year of hard work, the first walk took place in October of 2009. Some of the actors involved in the original walk had ties to the historical figure they were portraying; Sally Atkins portrayed her great grandmother Lorraine Jorissen Roeser and Andy Meuwissen portrayed his great-grandfather Joe Meuwissen.
The actors’ scripts reflect what life was like for the individuals of yesteryear and bring Chanhassen history to life through a new oral storytelling tradition.
“This is living history,” Scholer Rodenz said, according to the website. “We hope that after coming to the Cemetery Walk and listening to their stories, people will go home and share their family history.”
The first walk was a massive success and returned again in 2010. Since then, the walk has taken place every other year with the exception of a pandemic hiatus. Rain, shine or freezing cold temperatures, actors, tour guides, and interested residents continue to show up for the walk.
Attendees will learn about Chanhassen history while making their way through the Chanhassen Pioneer Cemetery and St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Tour-goers will meet at the plaza in front of St. Hubert’s and the Chanhassen Historical Society before boarding a bus and beginning the tour.
For those interested in a fully seated experience, there will be a seated performance held at the Chanhassen Senior Center at 11 a.m. Following the 11 a.m. presentation, there will be a 1 p.m. walking tour and a 4 p.m. walking tour.
Each tour is limited to 60 participants and pre-registration is required. Registration can be found on the Chanhassen city website.