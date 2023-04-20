Carver County Commissioner Matt Udermann was recently named board chair of the Metropolitan Library Service Agency.
Udermann will be joined by newly appointed commissioners Karla Bigham of Washington County, Julie Jeppson of Anoka County, and Victoria Reinhardt of Ramsey County.
Udermann is enthusiastic about the new role and is ready to hit the ground running.
“I want to be a catalyst in this space,” he said. Of a recent meeting with MELSA leadership and staff, he said, “We met together to recognize that the last three years have been really difficult, to recognize it’s a change of board, and to recognize that we’re going to have to lean on our executive director to deliver even more with an emphasis on expanded access to our libraries.”
MELSA is the largest regional public library system in Minnesota, composed of eight libraries in the seven-county metro area. The agency encourages cooperation among its members and provides its libraries with important resources, programs and services, according to its website. It is funded by the State of Minnesota via Regional Library Basic System Support, Regional Library Telecommunications Aid, and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
With over 100 library locations, Udermann said MELSA provides the benefit of strength through numbers, and members are able to evaluate how libraries can be improved on a system-level.
“In essence, having the library system is not only about a flow of dollars; it’s also about a flow of ideas,” he said. “Obviously, the suburban and rural communities may look very different from those that are city-based, but we can share best practices.”
Working with other libraries allows questions to be asked, solutions shared, and problems tackled by a group of members who are experienced in dealing with similar, if not identical, challenges.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced libraries to pivot and, at times, rely almost entirely on digital services. Some may see this as the end of traditional brick- and-mortar libraries as they’ve been known for centuries. Udermann, however, sees it as an opportunity to rethink what it means to have access to a library, and reimagine the possibilities of the physical library space.
Libraries are not just “books in a box,” he said, and it’s not a matter of either digital services or a physical library. It’s both. “If you look at it as a melting pot of ideas, and curiosities, and a navigator helping you through things that are beyond books — it’s a resource that either we invest in, or we don’t.”
“As chair, we have elevated ‘expanded access’ as a focal point in 2023,” Udermann said. “Inside the library with things like expanded hours, but also bringing the library to people with things like senior outreach, STEM programming, book-mobiles, and efforts to get library cards in the hands of every enrolled student.”