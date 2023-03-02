NASA ambassador David Falkner will be the featured speaker March 2 at the monthly meeting of the Minnesota Astronomical Society.
The hybrid meeting, which will be held from 7-9 p.m. is free and open to the public and will focus on observatory expeditions in Chile. The MAS is based in Norwood Young America.
The meeting will be held at AŊPÉTU TÉČA Education Center (formerly the Fairview Community Center) at 1910 County Road B West, Roseville, Minnesota 55113 and online via Zoom.
The meeting link can be found at mnastro.org.
Separately, Minnesota Astronomical Society Board Member Ahmed Reda will give a presentation March 11 on Middle Eastern Astronomy for the Beginner’s Special Interest Group Zoom Presentation.
The presentation, which will be held from 1-3 p.m., will focus on medieval Islamic astronomy and how it preserved ancient knowledge and concepts like the Azimuth or the Astrolabe.
The link will open 15 minutes before the scheduled presentation time. There is no cost to join, and MAS membership is not required.
Zoom link can be found at mnasatro.org.