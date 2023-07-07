Resurfacing of Highway 41 in Chanhassen and Chaska will begin the morning of Monday, July 10, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Motorists should expect short-term, temporary closures and traffic controlled by flagging between Highway 5 in Chanhassen and Pioneer Trail in Chaska, the agency said.
Beginning Monday, July 24, the stretch of Highway 41 between 82nd Street and Lyman Boulevard will be closed for culvert replacement. That closure could last up to 20 days, MnDOT said, and during that time drivers will be directed to alternate routes.