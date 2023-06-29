Valleyfair’s Grand Carnivale international festival is back in Shakopee, incorporating food and live entertainment from all over the world.
Grand Carnivale is running from June 24 through July 9, excluding Wednesdays. The festival, now entering its third year, celebrates the countries of China, Germany, Italy and Spain.
CUISINES
Various cultures are being highlighted primarily through the festival’s Flavors of Carnivale.
Each country has three specialty dishes representing the cuisine, for a total of twelve unique dishes offered at the park for guests to try.
Valleyfair PR and Communications Manager Melissa Ferlaak said this year’s dishes are unique to those offered in previous years.
“That’s really how we can keep it fresh for visitors who are coming to the park year after year to visit Grand Carnivale,” she said. “We give them a little taste of something different from each country.”
Ferlaak credited this to the park’s culinary executive team, which she said is composed of chefs with a varied background in different cuisines, allowing them to put together dishes authentic to the respective countries and cultures represented.
This year’s dishes are apfelstrudel, bang-bang chicken, panzerotti, pretzel bites, sauerbraten sliders, caprese fresca, krapfen di carnevale, Mongolian beef, natillas de leche, vegetable empanadas, sesame balls and paella.
Visitors can purchase tasting cards that allow them to try a wide variety of the offered dishes.
PARADE
Grand Carnivale’s return also means the return of the Spectacle of Color Parade. This parade features floats, street performers, music, dancing and other live entertainment that center around Mardi Gras themes and some of the festival’s countries.
The parade includes the grand processional, led by the king and queen of Grand Carnivale. Street performers also include jugglers, stilt walkers and dancers.
Some floats also incorporate some of the festival’s featured countries as well as India through floats, dancing and costuming.
Live entertainment is also featured as a part of Grand Carnivale, with musical performances, dancing and acrobatics performed at the park’s two stages.
Kids are able to participate in crafts including making crowns, leis and noisemakers. Grand Carnivale games are featured throughout the park as well as “Mardi’s QR Passport to Adventure,” an interactive experience where people can scan QR codes in each country and learn more about that country’s culture.
“There’s so much to do and see in the park any day of the year, but especially during the Carnivale, there’s so much to keep your teenagers and your little kids really excited,” Ferlaak said.
More information on the Grand Carnivale can be found on Valleyfair’s website at valleyfair.com/events/grand-carnivale.