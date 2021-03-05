Variant COVID-19 cases in Carver County are part of a "rapidly growing" outbreak and linked to school and sporting events, prompting the recommendation to pause activities for two weeks, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Since January 28, at least 68 COVID-19 cases have been linked to school sports, club sports and gyms. From February 24 to March 4, there was a 62% increase in COVID-19 cases in Carver County, according to the MDH.
At least 24 of those cases are confirmed as the B117 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, in athletes, students, coaches, and household contacts. Eighteen of the 68 cases are pending genome sequencing results but are linked to the variant. Another 26 of those 68 cases "have links to confirmed B117 cases," the MDH said.
Starting Monday, March 8, public health officials recommend all club and school sports in Carver County pause for two weeks.
"Multiple schools, both public and private, have confirmed cases tied to the variant strain cases. Many of the people with B117 variant COVID-19 attended school or sports activities while infectious," the press release said.
Carver County schools should keep hybrid learning and consider pausing some after-school activities that can't accommodate physical distancing, according to the MDH.
Carver County gyms, fitness centers, and pools should pause group classes, strictly screen staff, and adhere to masking as an MDH recommendation.
"The prevention measures work for the variant as well as other strains," the MDH statement read.
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said the variant could cause an uptick in cases. MDH officials say other counties should actively screen for COVID-19, test athletes and coaches weekly, not gather outside of games, and strictly enforce proper masking.
All Minnesotans should only travel and gather when necessary and get tested for COVID-19 more often, the MDH said.