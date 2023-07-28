Three large apartment complex projects highlighted two agendas at the latest Victoria City Council meeting, including one that narrowly passed preliminary plat approval.
At its regular meeting July 24, the Council, by a 3-2 vote, passed a resolution approving the preliminary plat and other permit/variance requests for the development of a 147-unit senior living facility and two single-family lots.
The Amira Victoria housing project from United Properties would be south of Highway 5, west of downtown and east of the Lakebridge development. The four-story apartment complex would include underground and surface parking and multiple amenities.
Two single-family lots would be just west of the apartment complex on the 55-acre development site. It was those lots which caused Councilors Derek Gunderson and Chad Roberts to vote against the resolution to approve the preliminary plat and the resolution to submit a comprehensive plan amendment to the Metropolitan Council for the Amira development.
Their concerns related to possible future development requests on those single-family properties.
The council unanimously approved a resolution for establishment of a Tax Increment Financing district for development of the Roers apartment complex at the northwest corner of Rose Street and Arboretum Boulevard in the downtown area.
Plans call for construction of a 128-unit apartment complex, along with about 8,700-square feet of commercial/retail space on the 2.8-acre site.
During its workshop meeting, the council heard from Sand Development and Real Estate Equities about possible plans for each to construct affordable housing apartment complexes on the same property in Victoria.
Presenters spoke of possible 60- and 150-unit complexes, with no application until possibly next July and development over a three-year timeframe. No location was given for the possible development, but indications are that it would be in the south growth area of the city.