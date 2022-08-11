Now that the city of Victoria has gotten its first piece of the Downtown West development, Jenn Brewington, the city’s new community and development director, is anxious to see what the entire puzzle looks like.
The city council recently approved preliminary plat and conditional use permit applications from Anderson Companies for construction of a four-story, 145-unit apartment complex in the Downtown West development property north of Steiger Lake Lane.
The subject site consists of two properties, including 13.5 acres owned by the city, and 1.17 acres of Boyer property. The apartment complex would use about 2.1 acres, according to city officials.
“I’ve received so many calls for the rest of that property that I would like to do an RFP (request for proposal) on what that might look like,” she said. “I want to say, hey, community developers, show us some fun plans, ideas of what you might want to do in there; what it might look like -- that 12 acres.”
Brewington said she has met with a grocer about possibly locating on that property, possibly on a “smaller footprint” than normal.
“I’m excited about the possibilities,” she said.
The council also approved a resolution approving establishment of a TIF District for the first phase property, a $45.3 million project, which allows for delaying collection of property taxes. The remaining parcel is not TIF eligible.
The preliminary plat calls an apartment complex consisting of a combination of one-, two- and three-bedroom units for a total of 193 bedrooms, as well as public amenities such as a central green space, storm water features, roadways, and utility infrastructure.