There’s a saying that you never really know what you have until it’s gone.
City of Victoria residents will realize that as the Victoria Gazette recently ended its 44-year run.
“I didn’t retire; I quit,” Gazette owner/editor/publisher Sue Orson said last week during a celebration at Victoria Burrow, where well-wishers celebrated her lengthy career and acknowledged her dedication and contributions to the community.
Orson said she woke up in the middle of the night on May 31 “and it all gelled. I was at peace in giving it all up. I don’t have to sell it. I don’t have to bury it. I can just quit.”
The abrupt announcement in the June issue came as a shock to the thousands of subscribers and others who loyally followed the fact-filled, informative and yet folksy publication.
That list includes Orson’s husband, Allan Orson.
“I knew it was true when I saw it in print,” he said with a smile. “She had a good run. She always had the itch to write, and she did it well.”
Sue Orson, a self-proclaimed introvert, did writing/editing for her high school and college (Briar Cliff) papers. She majored in chemistry and didn’t return to the writing mode until the Gazette started in 1979.
She wrote a front-page article for the Gazette’s fifth issue and became the heart and soul of the periodical, eventually taking over production and ownership.
“Everything you wanted to know about Victoria or what was going on, you read about in the Gazette,” Orson said. “I covered every event in the city.
“I loved it. I ate it up. I got a high,” she said with a smile. “Every time I finished a page or half a page; or wrote something, I got a high. I don’t even know why.”
Orson thanked all the contributors, advertisers, readers and those who allowed her to write about them.
“People were so generous. By and large, everybody I ever asked to do a story on them, they allowed me to do that,” she said. “I got to hear and write their stories. I interviewed people who were born in the late 1800s and talked about their families, their parents, so I really got the story of Victoria.”
The masthead says the Gazette was “dedicated to the sunshine of truth, the moonshine of meeting deadlines, and the starshine of Victoria.”
“I never missed a deadline in 44 years,” Orson said, adding how she and her husband would load papers in their truck at a Hutchinson press plant and then distribute them.
“There was never a time when I didn’t want to do another issue; well, until now,” she said, adding that she received inspiration from the positive feedback from the community. “I’m not sure how many papers get emails or letters to the editor that have the word love in it. Everybody loved the Gazette.”
Each Gazette included a feature story, City Hall news, an editorial, a variety of local tidbits and calendar items, pictures and a challenge to find a fishhook design within the paper.
“The community is losing a monthly paper that people waited for each month to hear what Sue had to say; to read about all of her interesting stories and feedback,” said Tom Wartman, owner of Victoria Burrow. “If you lived in Victoria and wanted to find out what was going on, you heard about it in the Gazette. There’s going to be a big hole without it.”
Orson said she did her best to be honest and accurate.
“Social media has overtaken everything. They don’t need me any more,” she said. “I don’t care if they don’t remember me or the Gazette. There are so many new people moving in. My biggest fans were those who have been here for many years.”
At the end of her final column, Orson said the peace that has come with her decision to end the Gazette “confirms it is the right one.” She added: “It’s been a great joy. Indeed, it was a labor of love.”