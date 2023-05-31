Several large housing developments are in the planning stages in and around the downtown Victoria business district.
A number of those business owners are working together in an effort to curtail the Monarch Development (Gannon property) housing/commercial proposal, which would dramatically alter the heart of that district.
Those owners suggest, in part, that the Monarch plan does not abide by city codes and regulations, will add to – rather than subtract from – the area’s parking concerns, and will ultimately be detrimental to city taxpayers.
A number of downtown business owners are scheduled to participate in a public City Council workshop at 5 p.m. on June 5. It’s anticipated the group will offer alternatives to the Monarch five-story housing complex (73 units), which includes 6,000-square feet of lower-level commercial space.
That project incorporates a public parking lot, which would be sold to the developer for $1, and the Gannon property currently used for vehicle storage.
“The Monarch-Gannon proposal has not come to the city in application form yet,” Mayor Deb McMillan said. “I’d be remiss to say if they are coming back with it or not.”
McMillan said the council invited the business owners to the workshop, where no public comment will be taken. She said information about the Monarch project and other developments are on the city’s website under the development and planning projects section.
“The June 5 meeting will not include the Gannon property, only a city parking lot alternative. I want to be clear about that,” McMillan said.
Kim Heenie, owner of Winchester & Rye Restaurant in Victoria, said the business group is pro development, but not with what the Monarch proposal involves.
“This is just the wrong piece in there,” she said, noting that the business group has development plans that include a two-level parking area, a boutique hotel and other projects that would better suit downtown.
Scott Gates, a developer working with the Victoria business group, said the Monarch project does not conform to city codes in a variety of areas and increases the public parking problem.
“Let’s just say the creative parking space numbers being put out do not accurately reflect what would be reality and what should be required by city code, especially if you consider the commercial space,” Gates said.
“Once the downtown space is gone, it’s gone,” Gates said. “The business group wants the city residents to take notice of what’s going on – not to stifle development, but to develop it in a smart way that does not damage the quaint, small-town attraction that Victoria is known for.”
The idea that the city would offer an immensely valuable piece of property (city parking lot) for $1, and that developers would potentially receive millions of dollars in Tax Increment Financing, drew Gates’ attention.
“Developers will be lined up to get in on this,” he said. “That project would establish a precedent for everyone else.”
On the KeepItVictoria.org website, a number of illustrations depict how the Monarch project would alter the business district skyline, including how it would shadow Vic’s Bar and the Victoria House.
Heenie said the city doesn’t need another large housing development in the downtown area because of large-scale plans in Downtown West (145 units), the Roers Co. project (Leuthner property) of 149 units, and possibly another complex near Old National Bank.
“There will be plenty of units. We don’t need more housing downtown, but we do need places for people to park if we want to keep what we have,” she said.