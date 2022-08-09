The city of Victoria has made some staff changes in recent weeks, including the addition of Jenn Brewington as the city’s community and economic development director.
Brewington previously served 4 1/2 years as an economic development specialist for the city of Shakopee.
Some of Brewington’s focus will include serving as a key point of contact for developers and businesses, and business recruitment and retention, according to City Manager Dana Hardie.
Marty Doll held that director’s position from January 2020 until April 2022, and now works as a strategic communications consultant in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Claudia Ettesvold was hired as deputy city clerk/executive assistant in June. She will play a key role in administering the elections for the city, and will also prepare items for city council meetings and oversee liquor licensing and special events permits, Hardie said.
Ettesvold will also serve as the point of contact for the city for requests for public information.
Cindy Patnode served as the city clerk in Victoria from November 2016 until resigning in June. Assistant City Manager Alyssa Swanson is serving as acting city clerk.
“We’re excited that Claudia and Jenn are part of the team in Victoria,” Hardie said, noting that each has extensive experience working in the public sector. “Putting their skills and experience to work in Victoria will help us continue to move the needle forward on delivering service excellence for our community members.”