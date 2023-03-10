Three Scouts have recently joined the Troop 589 Eagle’s nest, achieving the highest possible rank in Scouts BSA.
Devin Curtis, Wesley Parker, and Thomas Pogreba of the Victoria troop were recently elevated to Eagle status, the Victoria troop announced, because of their dedication and service.
Less than 4% of all Scouts advance to this rank, according to a statement from the troop. Those that do are required to demonstrate responsibility and serve in a leadership role among their fellow troop members. Additionally, Scouts hoping to reach the advanced rank must complete a community service project of their choice and design.
Curtis, 18, of Chaska, has served as troop guide, assistant patrol leader, patrol quartermaster, chaplain’s aide, and historian for Troop 589. For his service project, Curtis planned and managed the construction of benches for the Chaska Town Course, a public golf course overseen by the Chaska Parks Department.
Curtis is currently a student at North Dakota State University and plays club volleyball, tennis and basketball.
Parker, 18, of Victoria, previously served as troop quartermaster, historian and librarian. For his project he built equipment storage shelves for the Chanhassen High School football team. Parker, a senior at the high school, is also the team’s student manager.
Lastly, Pogreba, 18, of Victoria, is a senior at Chanhassen High School. He has previously served as the troop’s senior patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant patrol leader, patrol scribe, and troop guide. Pogreba organized the construction of birdhouses for the senior residents at Auburn Homes to enjoy.
Pogreba plans to attend Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico this June and will be studying accounting at St. John’s University in the fall.
Scouts BSA Troop 589 serves over 80 boys and girls from across the southwest metro. For more information about Scouts BSA and Troop 589, visit www.Troop589.org.