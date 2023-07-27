Victoria-based Scouts Troop 589 has returned to Minnesota after conquering an 11-day trek through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of New Mexico, according to a Troop press release.
Throughout their 123-mile expedition, the group of 15 scouts and eight adult leaders summited Mount Phillips, Trial Peak, Comanche Peak and the Tooth of Time.
Despite this extensive endeavor, the group did more than just hike during their visit to Philmont Scout Ranch. Other activities included a conservation project, horseback riding and tours of the Villa Philamonte and the National Scouting Museum.
“The weather cooperated for days on trail, the views were amazing, and the stories from this journey will be recounted for years to come,” reads the release.