The city of Victoria is seeking nominations for its 2023 Community Builder Award.
Councilors, city staff or members of the public can nominate individuals, groups, businesses or organizations that exemplify outstanding volunteerism, exemplary action and demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to improving Victoria now and for the future, the city said.
Nominations for 2023 are due March 31. To do so:
- By online nomination form.
- Copy information from the online form and submit via email to kgrahl@ci.victoria.mn.us.
- Print online form and submit via mail to city of Victoria, Minnesota, Attn: Kendra Grahl, P.O. Box 36, Victoria, MN 55368.
For more information, visit the City of Victoria website.