Mark Zabel, an elected supervisor on the Carver County Soil and Water Conservation District board, has been named Supervisor of the Year by the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
The mission of the conservation district is to assist land managers and residents in the protection of the county’s land and water resources. The board is made up of five elected members, each representing their own zone within the district. Zabel represents parts of Chaska and Victoria.
Zabel began serving on district board 20 years ago and since then has held a number of leadership positions at both regional and state levels. His work was also recognized in 2021 when Gov. Tim Walz appointed him to serve on the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
Zabel uses his knowledge and expertise to bridge the gap between the technical aspects of soil and water work and public policy, the conservation district said.