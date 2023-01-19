The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District is accepting submissions for its 2023 photo contest.
The organization has been working to protect, manage and improve local water resources for over 50 years, according to its website, and now wants to see residents’ favorite photos of the watershed district.
Photos from any season, rain or shine, can be entered. The watershed district is looking for photos of lakes, streams, wildlife, plants and parks, but any outdoor scenery is fair game. The winning photographs will be featured in the district’s 2024 calendar and on its website and social media accounts.
All photos must be taken in either 2022 or 2023 and must have been taken within the boundaries of the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District. These boundaries are based on the watersheds of Riley, Purgatory and Bluff creeks that span 13 lakes and include parts of Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Minnetonka, Bloomington, Deephaven, Shorewood and Chaska.
Photos can be submitted for consideration on the RPBCWD website. Participants can also find additional contest information, last year’s winning photos and a map of the qualifying boundaries. Submissions are due by Sept. 30.
Submissions will be judged by district staff and the organization’s Citizen Advisory Committee. Contact Eleanor Mahon with any questions at emahon@rpbcwd.org.