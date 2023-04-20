Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 17-21, and it seems Minnesota is eager to celebrate. For a state where breaking weather-related records is the norm, flooding, 80-degree temps, and a snowstorm all in the same week can pass as mere fodder for water cooler talk.
But this week, sponsored by the Minnesota Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in partnership with the National Weather Service, hopes to bring awareness to the potential dangers of weather emergencies and what residents can do to be prepared. Statewide tornado watch and warning drills were set to take place on Thursday, April 20.
Last Monday, the Carver County Board of Commissioners convened for an emergency meeting. At the behest of the county’s department of emergency management, the commissioners passed a resolution declaring a local emergency for Carver County due to potential spring flooding.
According to the resolution request, the local emergency declaration “is for current and potential damages and impacts to Carver County communities, public infrastructure, individuals, businesses, schools, etc. due to the spring flooding event of 2023.”
Flooding concerns became a reality in some parts of the county on Friday, and the stretch of County Road 30 between New Germany and Lester Prairie was shut down.
This winter was one of Minnesota’s snowiest on record, with the higher-than-average snowfall pushing many areas of the state into their top five snowiest winters on record, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. Because of the large snowfall and the rapid increase in temperature, snow melted quickly all around the state, leading to increased river flows, according to a representative from the Twin Cities/Chanhassen National Weather Service.
While potential flooding areas are being monitored around the county and state, a series of “red flag” warnings were also issued last week.
According to the Minnesota DNR, “A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the current weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity.”
“River flooding and flood warnings are a result of snow melting and that water making its way into the rivers and lakes, while the fire weather conditions are mainly due to the snow melting recently, meaning the plants have yet to become more resilient to the fires by greening up,” wrote the NWS representative in an email.
Last Thursday, red flag warnings were issued for 31 counties in central and southern Minnesota, including Carver County, according to the DNR.
Allissa Reynolds, wildfire prevention supervisor for the DNR, said red flag warnings are essentially based on three different factors. “It’s the high temperatures, the strong and gusty winds and low relative humidity,” she said.
“It was such a rapid start that exposed that vegetation – all that dry, brown grass and debris from last fall. So, we have the warm temperatures, that dry vegetation, the low humidity and those high winds all coming together at the same time,” Reynolds said.
While under a red flag warning, it is advised that residents refrain from any burnings and check recent burnings that may still be active.
“If you’ve done any burning in the last week or two, or even the last couple months, if it was a large burn, large debris or big logs, those can hold heat for a long time,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said she would encourage residents to take another look to ensure that burn remnants are entirely extinguished. If not, she said, douse it with water until it’s completely out.