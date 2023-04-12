National Public Safety Telecommunications Week is being observed this week to celebrate the “unsung heroes that nobody sees,” according to Debra Paige, the Carver County director of emergency management.
Public safety telecommunicators, otherwise known as 911 dispatchers, are the link between first responders and the 911 callers that need their help. “They are pretty much ground zero first responders,” Paige said.
The Carver County dispatch center, referred to as the Public Safety Answering Point, is located at the sheriff’s office in Chaska. Last year alone, the center fielded over 86,000 emergency and non-emergency calls. The center receives all sorts of calls, from medical emergencies and structure fires to missing people and drug violations.
“They’re the ones who are answering that initial call, hearing those initial requests for help, or whatever it may be,” PSAP Supervisor Todd Moen said. “And then obviously starting the process to send help where it’s needed.”
And it’s not just incoming calls that the dispatchers are fielding. They are an active part of the public safety process and make sure the messages they receive make their way to the proper entity. “We’re calling for tows, we’re letting public works know about a dead deer on the side of the road that needs to be picked up. Or, you know, there’s a sofa in the middle of County Road 10,” Moen said.
The center at the sheriff’s office is responsible for the entire county, including calls for the sheriff’s office, Chaska police and fire service across the 11-city area. That amounts to a coverage area of 376 square-miles and 167 bodies of water, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The center also receives medical calls but doesn’t provide pre-arrival medical instruction for callers, according to Moen. “We determine what’s going on, where it is happening, what is needed. And then, if they need an ambulance response, we connect them with Ridgeview.”
When fully staffed, the center has 13 dispatchers with four to seven of them working at a given time.
Moen said that public safety telecommunications is definitely not for everyone, and it requires a unique skillset. Dispatchers need to be empathetic, have strong communication and listening skills, and have the ability to handle stressful situations.
“You might be talking to somebody on their worst day ever,” Moen said. “There’s a lot of responsibility when you’re answering that phone and trying to get the help and appropriate resources out as fast as possible.”
“A really important skill for a dispatcher is the ability to effectively multitask,” he said. “It’s one of those skills where a lot of people say, ‘Oh, I’m a really good multitasker.’ But this is a different type of multitasking that is hard to replicate outside the chair.”
Telecommunicators are often listening to a call, entering the information in the system and dispatching responders — all while being inundated with other radio traffic.
“It is a very challenging position. It’s not just the multitasking, and that’s one of the hardest parts. It’s, for example, learning all of the geography in the county,” Moen said. For example, people will call in a driving complaint but it’s a toss up whether or not they’ll know exactly where they are, what roadway they’re on, or which direction they’re traveling. So, Moen said, learning major roads and highways and knowing landmarks across the county is crucial for efficient dispatch.
“I’m really proud of the dispatch team we have at Carver County. This small, dedicated group of people serve the citizens of Carver County 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year,” Moen wrote in an email. “They work weekends, holidays, and overnights to help keep our citizens safe. Hopefully, you’ll never have to call us with an emergency, but if you do, we’ll be there. I’m so glad National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week provides an opportunity to acknowledge and honor the hard work performed by our team, and telecommunicators everywhere.”