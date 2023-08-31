Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to hgunderson@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Carver County Sheriff's Office report
- Chanhassen football aiming for less stress, program's first state tournament
- Holy Family football undergoing new beginning in 2023
- Section of Highway 41 reopened between Highway 5, Lyman Boulevard
- AppleHouse opens for the season at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
- Songer's students sing songs; ECCS Garage Band takes on Nashville