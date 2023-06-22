Where the heck is it? Jun 22, 2023 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Helena Gunderson/Southwest News Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to hgunderson@swpub.com.- Advertisement - Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Landmark Heck Detail Guess Week Telecommunications Postal Service Music Publishing Events Trending Now in Chanhassen Articles ArticlesChaska man faces felony charges for alleged distribution and sale of methamphetamineHow one Chanhassen teen is getting back to his rootsLifeguard shortage leaves Lake Waconia unguardedLifeguard shortage leaves Lake Waconia unguarded Promotions & Specials See All