Ski trails will be lined with candles at the family-friendly Candlelit Ski and Hayride event at Baylor Regional Park on Feb. 25 from 4:30-8:30 p.m.
For a fee of $10, attendees can cross country ski, hop on a tractor-drawn hayride, snowshoe, or kicksled and enjoy cider and s’mores around the bonfire. The Pizza Karma food truck will also be present.
Registration includes ski equipment and additional activities. Registration can be done online through ISD 108.
WINTER REC SAMPLER
Lake Minnewashta Regional Park is hosting an event to give people of all ages (best for ages 6+) a chance to experience outdoor winter activities with trained instructors on Feb. 19 from 11-2 a.m.
Registration is $10 and includes cross country skiing, snowshoeing, kicksledding and geocaching. Attendees can warm up by the fire, make a s’more and drink hot cocoa or cider.
Registration can be done through the Eastern Carver County Schools website.