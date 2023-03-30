Athletes from Chaska and Chanhassen high schools were recognized for their accomplishments at the March 20 school board meeting.
Mike Bailey, ECCS athletics director, kicked off the recognition by acknowledging the Chanhassen boys hockey and basketball teams. The two teams made it to section finals before ultimately losing to Minnetonka.
He noted the importance of making it to the section finals and noted that this season was the first in school history in which the boys hockey team won the Metro West Conference and the first since 2011-2012 in which the boys basketball team made it to the section finals.
“I know we’re bringing up a bunch of kids here to celebrate their successes, but one thing I think we forget about with sports is the kind of ‘agony of defeat,’” Bailey said, praising how well the teams were at “getting up after you get disappointed.”
Bailey expressed that he was “really proud of all our winter teams” and the life lessons learned, win or lose. He went on to introduce and acknowledge the notable StormHawks swimmers.
Seven members of the StormHawks swim and dive team were recognized for their achievements at the Class 2A State Meet.
Lucas Becker, a junior, took second place in the 50 freestyle, setting a school record, and third place in the 100 freestyle.
Casey Bretz, a junior, took 12th place in the 200 IM; Brian Gilbertson, a senior, took ninth place in the 500 freestyle; and Casey Parker, a junior, placed ninth in the 500 freestyle.
Relay members senior William Currie, junior Trevon Westover and sophomore Alex Meyer were also acknowledged. In relays, the team took 15th in the 200 medley, fourth in the 200 freestyle and ninth place in the 400 freestyle.
The StormHawks finished in eighth place overall.
“So proud of you, thanks for representing both Chaska and Chanhassen so well,” Bailey concluded.
Erik Rogness, StormHawks wrestling coach, introduced Carson Turner, a freshman from Chaska, and Stevie Dragos, a junior from Chanhassen. The two were recognized for competing in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament.
Turner was the first Chaska wrestler to reach the podium at the state meet since 2014, finishing fifth and with 37 total wins this season.
“The youngest state placer in school history, for both Chaska and Chan,” Rogness said.
Dragos is a two-time state qualifier and finished with 31 wins this season.
Chaska Athletics Director Anita Woodrow highlighted the accomplishments of the Chaska dance team. The students went to state for both the high kick and jazz/funk for the first time since 2014, taking ninth in high kick and eighth in jazz/funk.
“We are so proud of everything we did this season,” said Camille Carpenter, a captain on the dance team.
The StormHawks Alpine Ski team’s head coach, Tony Gilbertson, recognized Chaska’s Parker Dussault, junior, who took 14th out of 107 competitors at the Section 6 meet at Buck Hill in Burnsville and 56th overall at his state debut at Giants Ridge Biwabik.
“You have less than a minute, four races a year, you get like a total of four minutes like the entire season,” Gilbertson said.
Dussault thanked the board, coaches and his parents for supporting him and his teammates throughout the season.