An in-person open house will be held March 15 at the Chanhassen Recreation Center for residents interested in learning more about the upcoming Xcel Energy Service Center project.
The new service center will be located at 1891 Arboretum Blvd. in Chanhassen. It will replace and consolidate the two aging centers in Shorewood and Waconia.
In an effort to better serve the Southwest Metro area, the site in Chanhassen was strategically chosen due to its proximity to the more populated eastern side of the territory and its convenient highway access, according to the project summary.
There is a small section of the city trail system located in the southwest corner of the property off of Coulter Boulevard, which under current plans will remain intact. Following design guidelines set by Xcel, the plan for the property includes sustainable and environmentally friendly landscaping choices.
The open house will take place from 6-7 p.m.