Naomi Bouska, Air Force Reservist, spoke at the April 15 Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 membership meeting.
The Auxiliary celebrated “Purple Up! For Military Kids Day.” Bouska is the mother of three young children, Conner, 7, Quinn, 5, and Kieran, 3.
She spoke of her recent stateside deployment at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware where she had the honor of making the final uniform for service members who died while serving. Bouska also spoke of her “true heroes,” her three young children, and the sacrifices they experienced during deployment, according to an Auxiliary press release.
“Purple Up! For Military Kids Day” was a day for communities to wear purple to show support and thank military children for their strength and sacrifices. The month of April is known officially as the month of the military child.
American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57 is dedicated building awareness for the needs of military families and celebrating military children. The grassroots effort began in 2011 to honor the sacrifices that military children make for the country.
The color purple indicates the combined colors of all military branches — Air Force blue, Army green, Navy blue, Marine red and Coast Guard blue.