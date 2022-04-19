Chaska artist Richard Kochenash raised $15,157 for True Hope Ukraine during a two-day benefit earlier this month.
The event "was a testament to the generosity of individuals who wanted to contribute to help refugees and orphaned children in a war that has overturned lives," stated Kochenash, whose grandparents were from Ukraine.
Kochenash raised the funds through the sale of original oil paintings that he had discounted 50% to 90%. There were also several cash donations, said Kochenash, who is continuing the benefit online.
More info at rkochenash.com.