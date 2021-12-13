Dick Ungar: said something I see you having a lot of coaches come back. I can't think of anything better. Established legacy, helped the next legacy, shape the culture.
It really was. Dancing to a waltz. Super challenging. Back last spring, music share. what should we do. Coming off a year with COVID, let's do something easy. Tara brought it. More I listened to, I liked it. I'll need more help. Everyone stepped up, on board. Working as a team, cheorograph group.
Tara: made a mistake. 1 week before. Waltz beat. Kick timing issues. Analyzing our routine.
Single count kicks. Had to change 3/4ths of our kicks. All of a sudden it's working. Timing. Getting better and better. Really shows it finally clicks. Really cool to see. Only one hook. Since then really have thought how it can look. Really recognizing teh kicks we're doing, recognizing how difficult it is to kick alone.
Happy, dreamy, full of love dance.
Moved from 12 to 10 in jazz. Changed numbers, formations. Friday didn't happen. Had to pull them.
2021: always have that revamp time. Look at the dances. What to preserve, what to change. Hard letting go. Seeing it in a new way. Just what the dance needed.
Great minds: Sophie Fronius, Kaylyn Krenos, Lucy Engebretson, Erica Vannucci, Addison Hiroux. Since 7th grade. Both jazz and kick. Sophomore.