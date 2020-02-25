Chaska Speech

Members of the Chaska Speech Team who recently placed in finals hold their trophies and medals. 

 Submitted photo

Five Chaska Speech Team members and two Chaska Debate Team members traveled to Harvard University over Presidents Day weekend to compete in one of the largest invitational tournaments in the nation

Two speech team members advanced to a round beyond the preliminary rounds of competition, according to a press release. Aravis Pennucci advanced to the Octafinal round of Program Oral Interpretation, placing her in the top 56 out of approximately 200 competitors. Cyn-Wei Tan advanced to the Double Octafinal round of Drama, placing in the top 112 out of approximately 300 competitors.

This past weekend Chaska High School held the annual Chaska Invitational Tournament, hosting 14 teams from the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota. "The tournament was a great success, with special thanks to Chaska Speech students and their parents for the work they all put in to host this event," stated the press release. Team awards went to East Ridge (1st), Eden Prairie (2nd) and Prior Lake (3rd). Hutchinson earned first place in the small teams division, teams with 25 or fewer competitors.

"Chaska Speech students represented us well throughout the competition, with 34 entries advancing to final or honor final rounds," the release stated. Kian O'Connor, placing in Original Oratory finals, earned his second bid to the NIETOC National Tournament and is qualified to compete in May at the NIETOC tournament in Houston, Texas.

Next week the team travels to Eastview High School.

Results this week included:

Varsity Finals

Creative Expression: Evan Schwarz, 4th ; Katelyn Ellinger, 5th

Drama: Jeremiah Cox, 3rd ; Cyn-Ean Yu, 5th

Great Speeches: Ekaanth Veerakumar, 2nd ; Ava Gordon, 5th

Informative: Jeremiah Cox, 1st

Original Oratory: Jeremiah Cox, 1st; Ava Jax, 4th ; Kian O’Connor, 5th; Katelyn Ellinger, 6th

Poetry: Sydney Turner, 2nd; Suad Muhumed, 5th

Program Oral Interpretation: Miel Aronson, 7th

Prose: Aravis Pennucci, 2nd ; Cyn-Wei Tan, 3rd ; Miel Aronson, 4th

Honor Finals

Creative Expression: Yousif Hamza, 2nd; Diego Symouksavanh, 7th

Drama: Maddy Siekmann, 2nd

Duo: Amanda Borgmann & Zoe Hearon, 4th

Extemporaneous Reading: Zoe Hearon, 4th

Great Speeches: Thea Johnson, 6th

Humor: Diego Symouksavanh, 1st; Joe Klinker, 2nd

Informative: Ekaanth Veerakuma, 7th

Poetry: Faith Peterson, 1st; Allison Smutka, 3rd; Aravis Pennucci, 4th; Olivia Spannbauer, 5th

Prose: Ena Dirks, 3rd; Shruthi Pragalsingh, 4th

Storytelling: Parker Wright, 1st; Anna Ransom, 5th

