Five Chaska Speech Team members and two Chaska Debate Team members traveled to Harvard University over Presidents Day weekend to compete in one of the largest invitational tournaments in the nation
Two speech team members advanced to a round beyond the preliminary rounds of competition, according to a press release. Aravis Pennucci advanced to the Octafinal round of Program Oral Interpretation, placing her in the top 56 out of approximately 200 competitors. Cyn-Wei Tan advanced to the Double Octafinal round of Drama, placing in the top 112 out of approximately 300 competitors.
This past weekend Chaska High School held the annual Chaska Invitational Tournament, hosting 14 teams from the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota. "The tournament was a great success, with special thanks to Chaska Speech students and their parents for the work they all put in to host this event," stated the press release. Team awards went to East Ridge (1st), Eden Prairie (2nd) and Prior Lake (3rd). Hutchinson earned first place in the small teams division, teams with 25 or fewer competitors.
"Chaska Speech students represented us well throughout the competition, with 34 entries advancing to final or honor final rounds," the release stated. Kian O'Connor, placing in Original Oratory finals, earned his second bid to the NIETOC National Tournament and is qualified to compete in May at the NIETOC tournament in Houston, Texas.
Next week the team travels to Eastview High School.
Results this week included:
Varsity Finals
Creative Expression: Evan Schwarz, 4th ; Katelyn Ellinger, 5th
Drama: Jeremiah Cox, 3rd ; Cyn-Ean Yu, 5th
Great Speeches: Ekaanth Veerakumar, 2nd ; Ava Gordon, 5th
Informative: Jeremiah Cox, 1st
Original Oratory: Jeremiah Cox, 1st; Ava Jax, 4th ; Kian O’Connor, 5th; Katelyn Ellinger, 6th
Poetry: Sydney Turner, 2nd; Suad Muhumed, 5th
Program Oral Interpretation: Miel Aronson, 7th
Prose: Aravis Pennucci, 2nd ; Cyn-Wei Tan, 3rd ; Miel Aronson, 4th
Honor Finals
Creative Expression: Yousif Hamza, 2nd; Diego Symouksavanh, 7th
Drama: Maddy Siekmann, 2nd
Duo: Amanda Borgmann & Zoe Hearon, 4th
Extemporaneous Reading: Zoe Hearon, 4th
Great Speeches: Thea Johnson, 6th
Humor: Diego Symouksavanh, 1st; Joe Klinker, 2nd
Informative: Ekaanth Veerakuma, 7th
Poetry: Faith Peterson, 1st; Allison Smutka, 3rd; Aravis Pennucci, 4th; Olivia Spannbauer, 5th
Prose: Ena Dirks, 3rd; Shruthi Pragalsingh, 4th
Storytelling: Parker Wright, 1st; Anna Ransom, 5th