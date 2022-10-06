The Chaska Human Rights Commission is holding a competition for a new logo that reflects the organization.
Anyone can submit a design between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30. All artwork must be original. All designs that are submitted will become the property of the Chaska Human Rights Commission and the City of Chaska.
The winner of the design competition will be awarded $500 on Dec. 22.
Requirements
- Submission should be in both color and black and white versions in a Vector file format.
- Colors of Green, Yellow, Blue, White and Black are desired.
- Montserrat font style is preferred but not absolutely required.
The new logo must reflect key words or themes as seen on the Human Rights Commission logo such as:
- Promotes inclusion and tolerance
- Serves as a bridge between community and city
- Embraces and cultivates cultural diversity
- Builds partnership
- Welcoming
Logo designs should be submitted to:
Email: HRC@chaskamn.com
Human Rights Commission
City of Chaska
1 City Hall Plaza
Chaska, MN 55318
Website: www.chaskamn.com/HRC